Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

