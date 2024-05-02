Mizuho Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $52.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $46.05 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,427 shares of company stock valued at $23,169,639. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

