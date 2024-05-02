MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,235 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

XT stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

