MONECO Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SRLN opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

