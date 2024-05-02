MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $82.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.