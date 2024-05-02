MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $95.28 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.