MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $173.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.39.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

