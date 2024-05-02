MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,475 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

