MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,126,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,373,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

