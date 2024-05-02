MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $249.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

