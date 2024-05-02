MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Elevance Health by 37.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 141.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 24.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $524.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

