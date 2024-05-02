MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $148.86 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.