MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

