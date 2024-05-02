Moonbeam 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.64 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $248.27 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00057531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,116,845,669 coins and its circulating supply is 859,215,342 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.