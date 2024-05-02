Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Issues Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mosaic Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.