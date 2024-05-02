National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFY. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.70.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 4.68. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

