Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,947.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015149 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

