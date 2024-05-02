Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:NBXG remained flat at 11.55 on Thursday. 20,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.14. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 12.23.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

