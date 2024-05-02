Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $432,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,789,383.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

