Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.04.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.95. 209,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,583. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $432,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,919 shares in the company, valued at $71,789,383.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $432,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,919 shares in the company, valued at $71,789,383.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,547 shares of company stock valued at $25,039,887. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,433,000 after buying an additional 150,485 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

