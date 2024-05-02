New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EDU. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EDU opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

