New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.39.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 88.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.