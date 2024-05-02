New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,383 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,996,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after buying an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $2,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $16,571,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $87,352,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

