New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,335.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 37,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $31,134,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,917,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,280,136,449.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,980,169 shares of company stock valued at $970,759,660 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $164.96 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

