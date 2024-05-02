New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 265,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,606,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSHQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $39.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

