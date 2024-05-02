New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,708 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

