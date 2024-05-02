New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,531,000 after acquiring an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $249.93 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

