New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.