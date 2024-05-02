Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $9.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

