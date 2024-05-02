NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 1,810,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,238,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.94 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

