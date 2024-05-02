Nick L. Stanage Acquires 15,000 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hexcel Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Hexcel by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231,207 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

