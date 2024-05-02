NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 0.9%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.73 and last traded at $93.23. Approximately 1,285,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,276,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10,184.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in NIKE by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 69,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

