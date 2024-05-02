Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. NIO has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $16.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

