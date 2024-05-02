Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 8,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,114. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

