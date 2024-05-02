Norden Group LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average of $187.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,707 shares of company stock worth $2,904,013 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

