Norden Group LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.