Norden Group LLC Acquires 765 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,941,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 107,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPT opened at $235.84 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.96.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

