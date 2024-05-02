Norden Group LLC Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Norden Group LLC decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $284.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.28 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

