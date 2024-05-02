Norden Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $232.69 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

