Norden Group LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after buying an additional 82,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

