Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.43.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $378.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

