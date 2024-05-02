Norden Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Norden Group LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

