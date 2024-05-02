North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.31 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.59%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

