Northland Securities Lowers Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Market Perform

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $746.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $8,377,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.