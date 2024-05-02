Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $129.24 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $579.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.