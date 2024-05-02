Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Position Raised by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. DDFG Inc increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,456,000.

NULV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 135,094 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

