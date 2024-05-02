NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.72.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

