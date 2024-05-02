O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Cut to $19.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

OI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 599,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in O-I Glass by 414.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in O-I Glass by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 378.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

