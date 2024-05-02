Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 157,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

