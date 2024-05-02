Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.04. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,700,022 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oatly Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,812 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 423,971 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

